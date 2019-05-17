Share:

ISLAMABAD-In an unprecedented action against profiteers, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has inspected over 2000 shops and imposed a fine of Rs3.2 million across the capital city during the first 10 days of the holy month of Ramazan.

This is the highest ever in the history of Islamabad where over 2,000 shops were inspected in just 10 days.

The administration had not generated such high revenue under the head of fines in one year in the history of the capital that it has in the first 10 days of the holy month. Legal action has also been initiated against over 800 shopkeepers for profiteering.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, assistant commissioners, special price magistrates and other high officials launched the campaign against profiteering and inspected the shops. On May 16, 11 teams of the ICT administration inspected 217 shops through Islamabad and imposed a total fine of Rs224,500 on 76 shopkeepers and also proceeded against 82 persons.

These teams have been tasked to ensure implementation of government notified prices besides checking of quality of products/edibles.

The areas of inspection included DHA, Jinnah Garden, Japan Road, sector G-9/4, I-10 markaz, Banigala, sector I-8/3, I-8 markaz, Sangam Market, sector I-11, F-11, Aabpara, sector G-13, Zia Masjid, Golra Sharif and others.

Metro Cash & Carry was fined Rs50,000 for not following DC rates for fruits and vegetables. They were also summoned to the Deputy Commissioner office next day with the compliance report. Shireen Corner milk shop in Sitara Market, sector G-7 was also sealed due to overcharging of milk prices, according to the officials.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad has been personally supervising the auction at the Fruit and Vegetable Market in Islamabad. Deputy Commissioners of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have been especially focusing on the auction of lemon in the markets.

According to the officials, the supervision has led to reduction in prices of essential commodities in the twin cities. According to the rate list issued by Chairman Market Committee, Islamabad on Friday (May 17), rate for lemon was fixed between Rs 220-235 per kilogram. Prior to that, the commodity was available at a rate of Rs 350 per kilogram. The officials said that prices of essential commodities would be brought to a level where common man finds these commodities affordable.

The ICT administration had cancelled the prices of edibles, particularly green grocery items, available at the weekly bazaars operated by the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad.

The situation deteriorated after a capital administration official visited the H-8 market on last Sunday and found massive price violations. The local police was then called which arrested dozens of officials from the market.

The ICT administration has fixed prices for more than two dozen essential grocery items, as well as meat.

The prices of green groceries are fixed every day, and a team has been constituted to visit the I-11 Fruit and Vegetable Market and supervise the auction of goods. According to the officials, the campaign launched against profiteers will continue till end of Ramadan to ensure that the commodities are sold at rates fixed by the administration.

The shopkeepers have been directed to ensure that prices of commodities are displayed properly and warned of stern action in case they sell essential commodities at excessive prices.

The officials said that the city administration would continue its efforts to control the prices of fruits, vegetables along with the essential commodities so that people get these items at affordable prices.