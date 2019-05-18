Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has left for Kuwait on a two-day visit.

During his stay, the Foreign Minister will hold talks with his Kuwaiti counterpart on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including matters pertaining to visa.

Talking to media persons before his departure, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he is carrying a special letter of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the Emir of Kuwait.

He expressed the confidence that his visit will help further strengthen relations between Pakistan and Kuwait.