ISLAMABAD - The Standing Committee of the National Assembly (NA) on Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) on Friday expressed concern over the poor performance of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).

A meeting of the committee was held here at Pakistan Sports Complex committee room under the chair of Agha Hassan Baloch. IPC Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza, MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali, Shahida Rehmani, Zulfiar Ali, Ch Zulfiqar, Muhammad Anwar, M Hashim, Rana Mubashir, IPC Secretary Akbar Hussain Durrani, PSB DG Arif Ibrahim, PHF President Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khohkar, secretary Olympian Asif Bajwa, former Olympians, PCB COO Subhan Ahmed and others attended the meeting.

Iqbal Muhammad Khan said in the 72-year old history of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), a governing board member raised voice for the first time, which led to Nauman Butt’s suspension and other members were also taken to task by the PCB. He was off the view that the PCB can impose fine on members, but can’t suspend them.

On this, Subhan Ahmed replied that the matter is in the court. The PCB didn’t suspend Nauman Butt. As per PCB code of conduct, the governing board members can’t openly criticise the PCB chairman.

Iqbal Khan asked why Waseem Khan was made PCB Managing Director despite having dual nationality. If a dual nationality holder can’t become parliament member, how come he be appointed as PCB MD? Subhan replied that according to PCB constitution, there is no bar or restriction on appointment of dual national on any post. Waqar Younus, Azhar Mehmood and other cricketers are also dual nationals and they had worked with PCB in different capacities.

The committee members questioned Suban why does PCB chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq embark on every tour with national team and under which capacity, he collects huge TA/DA? His role is to only announce the squad and it is the responsibility of coach, captain and manager to decide about the playing XI. Subhan failed to satisfy the committee members in this regard and had no answer regarding under which capacity and law Inzamam enjoys countless international trips. He promised to bring the matter into the notice of the PCB chairman.

Discussing Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) affairs, its President Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar gave detailed briefing to the standing committee and also informed about Shahbaz Senior’s resignation saying using his powers, he has appointed Asif Bajwa to replace Shahbaz.

Upon the directives of government, he ordered forensic audit of the federation’s funds. He fulfilled all the legal and moral obligations in appointment of a new secretary. The PHF Executive Board also recommended Asif Bajwa’s appointment, while PHF is soon calling Congress meeting to get Bajwa’s formal approval from the board.

Iqbal Muhammad asked Brig Khokhar that why Zahir Shah was not given responsibilities of PHF secretary after Shahbaz’ resignation? IPC Minister questioned whether PHF President had the powers of appointing a secretary? Brig replied: “Being a president, I had constitutional right to appoint a secretary.”

Olympian Manzoor Junior said: “I am thankful to the PHF for accepting Shahbaz Senior’s resignation, which should have been accepted much earlier. He alleged that Shahbaz has destroyed hockey during his tenure.

Dr Fahmida said that as per current situation, the government can only support and provide financial funds within a parameter. The committee urged PHF to provide details of funds provided to them in last 5 years and they also urged to provide auditor general and the team’s performances report.