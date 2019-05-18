Share:

OKARA -The Pakistan Rangers held four drug smugglers and recovered 4kg of heroin from their possession.

According to Rangers sources, Rangers Inspector Muhammad Ikram along with his team was on patrol in near Pakistan-India border yesternight. Near Tahli Bagarr area, the Rangers officials arrested four smugglers later identified as Muhammad Iqbal, Aftab sons of Rashid Ahmad of Basirpur, Muhammad Afzal, son of Rehmat Ali, resident of Kasur, Ghulam Sair, son of Muhammad Mukhtar, resident of Kasur. The Rangers recovered four kg of heroin, worth amounting to millions of rupees from their possession. The Rangers personnel later handed the four accused to Basirpur Police where a case was registered against them.