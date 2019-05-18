Share:

ISLAMABAD - Two commodores of Pakistan Navy have been promoted to the rank of Local Rear Admiral.

According to a statement issued by the Pak Navy here on Friday, the promoted officials include Rear Admiral Sheikh Imran Nasir and Rear Admiral Muhammad Arshid Javed.

Rear Admiral Sheikh Imran Nasir joined Pakistan Navy in 1986. He is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore and National Defence University, Islamabad. The Admiral holds vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments. His major Command & Staff appointments included Commanding Officer 333 & 222 Aviation Squadrons, Chief Instructor & Deputy Commandant Pakistan Navy War College Lahore and Director Naval Aviation at Naval Headquarters. The Admiral is currently performing the duties of Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Welfare & Rehabilitation. In recognition of his meritorious services, he was awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military).

Rear Admiral Muhammad Arshid Javed joined the Pakistan Navy in 1989. He is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, National Defence University Islamabad and Defence Services Command & Staff College Bangladesh. He has done Advance Hydrographic Course from United Kingdom and GTC Hydrography from Japan. His major Command and Staff appointments include Commanding Officer of two Pakistan Navy Ships, Director Hydrography and Commander Auxiliary Squadron-21.

He has also remained member of the Executive Council of Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission, Paris. The Admiral is currently performing the duties of Director General Public Relations (Navy). In recognition of his meritorious services, he was awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military).

APP adds: The launching ceremony of first state-of-the-art 2300 Tons Corvette vessel being built for Pakistan Navy was held at M/s DAMEN Shipyard Galati, Romania.

Chief of Staff (Personnel) Vice Admiral Abdul Aleem attended the event as chief guest, said a press release issued here by Directorate of Public Relations of Pakistan Navy on Friday.

Corvettes are multi-purpose platforms of medium size and tonnage. Subsequent to the signing of contract for construction of two Corvettes for Pakistan Navy in 2017, the first ship is expected to join Pakistan Navy Fleet by end of this year and the second would be delivered by mid-2020.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest underscored the importance of Corvettes in the maritime domain.

He said that these platforms would act as force multipliers in enhancing Navy’s capability of safeguarding maritime frontiers and would offer more flexibility in the conduct of Pakistan Navy’s initiative of independent Regional Maritime Security Patrols in the Indian Ocean Region.

The chief guest also lauded the professionalism of M/s DAMEN Shipyards and cooperation in delivering cutting edge technologies to Pakistan Navy in the form of Corvettes.

The launching ceremony was also attended by Chief Naval Overseer (Romania), senior management of M/s DAMEN Shipyards, Gorinchem & Galati and Pakistan Navy officials.