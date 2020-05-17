Share:

ATTOCK- The Attock Police foiled a bid to smuggle kites and strings from KP to Punjab and arrested three dealers.

According to spokesman of district police, a team of police led by station house officer Hamid Kazmi acting on a tip off intercepted a van and recovered 1400 kites and 40 strings. Police arrested Zakir Khan, Nasir Khan and Liaquat Ali, all natives of Nowshera district of KP who during preliminary interrogation confessed that they were smuggling the kites to Attock city for sale on the eve of Eid.