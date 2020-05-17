Share:

Rawalpindi-Around 4,975 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district,out of which 1,385 were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 302 discharged after recovery.

According to daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations Punjab,results of 83 people were awaited while 3,620 were declared negative, out of total 4,975 suspected visitors.

“Presently 391 COVID-19 confirmed patients were admitted in different hospitals of the district including 150 belonging to Rawal Town,65 Potahar town,98 Rawalpindi cantt,19 Gujar khan,41 Taxila,15 Kahuta, and three from Murree,”he said.

The DPR said that 629 patients were quarantined in isolation at homes while 302 were discharged after recovery. “63 patients died in the district,” he added.

The residents were advised not to visit Kalyam Awan tehsil Gujar Khan,Dheri Hassanabad,Dhoke Paracha,Dhoke Ratta,Dhoke Mangtal,Ammar pura,Zafar ul Haq Road,Satellite Town and Wah Cantt areas as number of positive cases were reported from these areas.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Sohail Chaudary informed APP that disinfection was being carried out in different areas of the district especially where suspected cases were reported.

He advised the citizens to avoid crowded places, stay at home and follow safety measures issued by the government.