Share:

HASSANABDAL - A ceremony in connection with establishment of the Corona Tiger Force in Attock district will be held on Monday, May 18 at Mahria Marqi Attock.

According to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf local leaders, Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, Punjab Minister for Finance Malik Muhammad Anwar, Chairman Public Accounts Committee Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari, spokesperson for the Punjab government and PTI District President Qazi Ahmad Akbar Khan, Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Annan Qamar and other elected leaders would attend the ceremony, added the sources.