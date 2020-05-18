Share:

Turkish drama 'Dirilis Ertigrul' is being aired on PTV world for the Pakistani audience. The response to the airing of the drama serial has been massive.

The main lead Engin Altan Duzyatan who starred as 'Ertugrul Ghazi' has stated in an instagram post that he waants to visit to Pakistan: 'I Love You Pakistan, thank you for watching us. I hope I can come to meet all of you one.'

Engin Altun Duzyatan's co-actor Cengiz Coskun stated that : ' Thank you for your precious love. I hope one I can visit Pakistan. Stay safe and Stay healthy. Love from Turkey.' Cengiz Coskun plays the role of 'Turgut Alp.'

Turkish actor Cavit Çetin Güner who featured in famous historical drama series Ertugrul as ‘Dogan Alp’, has announced that he will visit Pakistan soon. In a video, he stated that Pakistan is his 'second home.'