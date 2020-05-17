Share:

ATTOCK - A journalist from Fatehjang City, associated with a private TV channel and died as a result of a car-truck head on collision on Rawalpindi-Fatehjang road Saturday last, was laid to rest in Fatehjang on Sunday.

Farhat Ali Khan along with his son was on his way to Fatehjang when he met the accident. Both of them received serious injuries.

They both were taken to THQ hospital Fatehjang from where they were shifted to PIMS Islamabad due to their critical condition where Fathat Ali Khan succumbed to his injuries while his son is in struggling for life. Later, he was buried at his native town Fatehjang. His funeral was attended by a large number of people from journalist community and other walks of life.