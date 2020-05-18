Share:

ISLAMABAD - The construction of the much-awaited New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) costing $230 million has entered into its second phase after meeting specific benchmarks laid down in the first phase.

According to a report carried by Gwadar Pro on Sunday, with completion of the first phase involving soil testing, ground levelling, land boundaries, design details and walls construction at adjacent properties, the second phase has been unveiled with a purpose-built mega permanent station.

Earlier, there was a temporary camp office comprising limited resources and manforce strength.

Located in Gurandani area, some 26 km northeast of Gwadar city just off the Makran Coastal Highway, NGIA is under construction over the last few months.

“Establishment and operationalization of the permanent station is a leading step in the second phase to bolster development activities with full tilt,” China Oversees Port Holding Company (COPHC) Chairman Zhang Baozhong said.

As the construction work did not suffer suspension despite the COVID-19 catastrophic devastation, he said, the second phase had been materialized as per schedule. With mobilization of civil work machinery, modern construction gears, terminal paraphernalia, manpower had been shifted into the newly constructed building, Zhang explained.

“NGIA to be completed within 3 years and set to be the second largest airport in Pakistan will connect the fast-rising Gwadar port city to the rest of world,” he claimed.

The second phase of construction involves modern terminal and cargo buildings, communication & navigational projects, air traffic control system, runway, water supply, power supply, HVAC, parking space, residential area, schools and other facilities.

The design and construction of the new airport are in conformity with the International Civil Aviation Organization (CIAO) standards.

Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) official Nadir Baloch, who is also the Coordinator of Gwadar Master Plan, said that in accordance with Gwadar Master Plan, GDA had provided electricity to under-constructed airport on temporary basis. However, the authority has also issued license for power plant for permanent solution.