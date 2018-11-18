Share:

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar Saturday paid a visit to United Christian Hospital (UCH) here. The CJP along with Justice Ijazul Ahsan arrived at the hospital and visited various wards including the medical ward and reviewed treatment facilities being provided to the patients. Later, the chief justice chaired a meeting wherein UCH management apprised about problems being faced by the hospital. The chief justice formed a working committee and tasked it to suggest plan for revival of the hospital. Punjab chief secretary, Dr Amjad Saqib and others were also present on the occasion. On Nov 11, the CJP ordered for revival of the UCH and sought a report from Punjab chief secretary within a week.