LAHORE - Season 3 of the nation’s biggest food and music festival, Coke fest, kicked off the other day. Attendees also witnessed chefs working their magic through cooking demonstrations and enjoyed live music performances by Rizwan Butt, Waqar Ehsin and Abrar-ul-Haq.

Coke fest offered a variety of cuisines with flavors and delicacies to cater to a wide array of audience. The festival also offered a diverse panel of culinary talents along with several home based chefs.

Food from the best combined with music from Pakistan’s biggest music platform Coke Studio, is bound to give attendees a hard to forget experience. The incredible selection of musicians from Coke Studio will include megastars such as Ali Sethi, Sahir Ali Bagga, Aima Baig, Asim Azhar, Quadrum, Farhan Saeed, Waqar Ehsin, Faraz Butt, Sahara UK and other international artists.

The deliciously anticipated weekend didn’t stop there as visitors were be able to taste the many culinary delights on offer cooked and supplied by local restaurateurs and chefs from all corners of Lahore.

Peek Freans has been known for fast paced innovation in their products and initiating new food trends with its widely loved baked goods. The exclusive Peek Freans Café served delectable canapes and cookie desserts, using their high-quality products and elevating them as hors d'oeuvres and one bite desserts.

The Cafe offered a variety of munchies which are not only delicious but economically priced too. The list included Chocolicious Rocky Road, RIO Birthday Shot, Jam Delight Cheese Cake, Butter Puff Caramel Pop, Butter Puff Hors d’oeuvres, each (salsa, chicken & mushroom, roasted beet hummus), and Cake Up Goodness.

EBM's Head of Marketing, Ayesha Janjua while speaking to the media on this occasion said, “We are passionate about the story of many, not the few. A story about character, nurture and of the simple acts that unite and bond us. We know life isn’t always easy, but when we come together, we lift each other and make each second sweeter. Our simple recipe is to make little moments joyful because that is what brings us together and we are extremely glad to see an over whelming crowd at the Peek Freans Café.”

Organiser of the event, Saad M Khan said: “The season one of coke fest saw the biggest celebration of Pakistani culture with more than 250,000 people enjoying the festival with their loved ones. Season 2 of the Coke Fest is going to be bigger than ever, expanding to five cities with 7 events altogether. We are extremely excited and looking forward to welcome our guests to provide world-class entertainment through quality music and food for everyone.”

Indeed, a diverse panel of culinary talents i.e. local chefs will be offering special festival menus, discounts, and great meal deals during the festival. So put on your shoes, round up the family and explore over 90 leading and burgeoning traditional/contemporary restaurants and 30 caterers, home chefs food stalls at this nonstop ‘Party in the Park’.