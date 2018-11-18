Share:

PESHAWAR - A female dancer, stated to be an Afghan national, was shot dead allegedly by her friend at Kotwali area late Friday night, police said.

Sonia, a dancer by profession, was allegedly killed by Mussadaq, a resident of district Charsadda, by opening fire suddenly after entering her home, Jan Alam, a friend of Sonia, told police while registering FIR at Kotwali police station.

Alam told the police that Mussadaq and Sonia had a relationship but it ended a few days back. Mussadaq, he said, wanted to marry Sonia but she was not interested, which might be a cause of her killing.

Following the firing, Sonia got critically injured and was taken to Lady Reading Hospital where she succumbed to her wounds. The parents of the dancer had already died. The alleged killer managed to flee the scene soon after committing the crime. Police registered FIR and started further investigation into the incident.