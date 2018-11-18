Share:

QUETTA - Unknown armed men shot dead a former deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Naeem Khan Kakar near Junior Assistant Colony area of Quetta on Saturday.

According to police sources, ex-DIG Naeem Kakar was at Junior Assistant Colony when armed assailants came there, opened fire at him and fled from the scene. As a result, he received serious multiple bullet wounds and succumbed to injuries during treatment in Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) hospital.

Police cordoned off the entire area and started efforts to arrest the suspects. Further investigation was underway. The Balochistan governor and the chief minister strongly condemned the incident in their separate condolence statements.

The chief minister took notice of the incident and ordered the departments concerned to take all possible steps to ensure arrest of outlaws. They expressed deep sorrow over the killing of the retired police official and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.