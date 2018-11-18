Share:

FAISALABAD - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested another suspect, involved in deceitful banking transactions, from Jhang on Saturday.

"A team of FIA conducted an investigation soon after a complaint from Muhammad Sadeeq, a resident of Abbottabad, stating that Rs105,000 were withdrawn from his bank account", said Assistant Director Cyber Crime Wing Shoaib Haroon.

A suspect Asif, who used to call people pretending to be a bank officer and gather their account details, was traced during investigation into the matter, the FIA's official added.

The suspect was using a fake ID to swindle people and deprive them of their money by transferring it into his own bank account after gathering details of people's accounts on the phone. Further investigation is under way into the matter.