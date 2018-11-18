Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) in collaboration with Nazria-e-Pakistan Forum (NPF) organised a ceremony to pay tribute to Mahmood Ali (Late), a veteran Pakistan Movement leader, on the occasion of his 12th death anniversary.

The house unanimously passed a resolution urging the government to name a road in Islamabad by the name of Mahmood Ali and also issue post office tickets at the occasion of his centenary birth day that would be celebrated the next year.

Speaking at the occasion, Sartaj Aziz, who was the chief guest, said that Mahmood Ali (late) was a strong supporter of the two-nation theory and unity of Muslim Ummah.

He said Mahmood worked all his life to promote the passion of “Pakistaniyat” and Nazria-e-Pakistan. He said Mahmood Ali never accepted the forced separation of East Pakistan and right from the Pakistan Movement to the establishment and stabilization of Pakistan, he remained an epitome of ideological commitment and unshakable determination.

Ahmed Hassan Moughal, President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said that there was a dire need to educate the youth about the role and services of Pakistan Movement leaders including Mahmood Ali who rendered great sacrifices for the creation of Pakistan.

He assured that ICCI would continue to organize such events to create awareness in the business community and youth about the role of Pakistan Movement heroes.

Senator Lt-Gen (Retd) Abdul Qayyum said that Mahmood Ali was a strong lover of Pakistan and great ideologist. He said there was a great need to create the spirit of Pakistan Movement in the youth to take the country forward. He observed that national heroes must be remembered and the days to commemorate them must be observed with full fervor and zeal.

Secretary Nazria-e-Pakistan Forum Shahid Rasheed, Zafar Bakhtawari Secretary General Nazria-e-Pakistan Forum Islamabad, Raja Mujahid Afsar Khan President Nazria-e-Pakistan Forum Chakwal Chapter, Professor Naeem Qasim President Nazria-e-Pakistan Forum Rawalpindi, Dr. Salahuddin Mangal Chairman Press Council of Pakistan, Mian Akram Farid Chairman Skills Development Council, Javed Siddiqui Editor Nawa-e-Waqt also spoke at the occasion and paid tribute to Mahmood Ali for his patriotism and services for Pakistan.

They said, “We as a nation must play our role in making Pakistan a modern Islamic, democratic and welfare state in accordance with the vision of Allama Muhammad Iqbal and the Quaid-i-Azam.” They highlighted that the five books written by Mahmood Ali would be reproduced at the occasion of his centenary.