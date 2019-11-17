Share:

ISLAMABAD-National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) was taking key measures on war footing to ensure employability of it’s at least 80 percent TVET graduates.

Talking to APP on Monday, Chairman NAVTTC Syed Javed Hassan said that we were focused on imparting quality training to youth which was the only way to guarantee employability for them.

He hinted that formulation of a new policy was underway to bring major reforms in NAVTTC sector with collaboration with the provincial and regional TVET institutes.

The provinces were unanimously agreed upon collaborative efforts for making TVET sector more effective and meaningful for socio-economic empowerment of youth across the country, he added.

Efforts were also underway to initiate a special reforms programme in the country’s skill development sector with an aim to link it with domestic and international job market, he remarked.

This programme, he said, was aimed at equipping the youth with technical skills by creating employment opportunities for their social and economic uplift and enabling them to play their role in the national development.

To ensure merit and transparency, the entire programme will be made available on a digital platform, he said.

One of the key features of this project was to encourage maximum participation of women in country’s TVET sector, Syed Javed Hassan said.

“This mega project was envisaging the reforms agenda of TVET sector and has been developed after extensive deliberations and feedback from key stakeholders across the country,” he maintained.

He also highlighted the key components of reforms programme, saying that it include development and standardization of technical and vocational qualifications, international accreditation of Pakistani TVET institutes, extension of NAVTTC’s Job portal with National Exchange Portal.