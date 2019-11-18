Share:

LAHORE - PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb Sunday said that party Quaid Nawaz Sharif will travel abroad for treatment on Tuesday (tomorrow).

In a statement, Marriyum said the air ambulance will arrive on Tuesday morning to transport Nawaz Sharif from Lahore to London.

“Nawaz Sharif will initially be shifted to the United Kingdom where doctors will analyse his condition and decide if he would be treated there or moved to a different country”, she said.

Marriyum further stated that doctors were having consultations to adopt the best treatment to make Nawaz Sharif medically fit for the air travel. “They are in the process of administering high potency steroids to raise and stabilise his platelet count,” she said, adding that doctors were also striving to keep his blood pressure, blood sugar and other vitals as close to normal as possible. The former information minister said that the doctors conducted a thorough examination of Nawaz Sharif on Sunday.

Marriyum requested the nation to continue praying for Nawaz’s safe travel and speedy recovery.

Separately, Nawaz’s personal physician Dr Adnan Khan Sunday said that the PML-N leader will travel to London in the next 48 hours if he is “clinically stable”. The chief executive of the Sharif Medical City tweeted “He [Nawaz Sharif] will make the journey in a fully equipped and medically staffed air ambulance [which will be] arriving soon.”

Also, PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif called on his elder brother Mian Nawaz Sharif at their Jati Umra residence on Sunday. Health issues of Mian Nawaz Sharif were discussed in the meeting besides the arrangements to shift him abroad through air ambulance.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif in a statement thanked the government allies, the PML-Q and the MQM, for supporting PML-N’s stance on removal of Mian Nawaz Sharif’s name from the ECL and sending messages for his early recovery.

“The government allies have expressed their best wishes for Mian Nawaz Sharif on humanitarian ground and I am thankful to them,” he said. Shehbaz also thanked the leadership of the PPP and the ANP for expressing similar sentiments in their messages for his brother.

“All political parties have shown their love for humanity. Government allies have promoted politics of reconciliation instead of hate and enmity. They have discouraged those believing in politics of hate,” he observed.

The PML-N president also mentioned that Mian Nawaz Sharif had rendered great services for the country and the nation. He vowed that PML-N would continue the mission of Mian Nawaz Sharif in his absence.