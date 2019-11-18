Share:

LAHORE - The qualifying round matches were decided in the 4th EBM All Pakistan Open Tennis Championship 2019 being played here at Bagh-e-Jinnah tennis courts. Today (Monday), the opening ceremony of the prestigious will take place at 3:45 pm, where PLTA Secretary and former Davis Cupper Rashid Mailk (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) will be chief guest and inaugurate the event. The ceremony will also be attended by top national players, their families and tennis lovers. In the men’s singles qualifying first round matches played here on Sunday, Nalain Abbas beat Mauz Ahmad 8-4, Zain Ch beat Ahtesham Sattar 8-2, Jawad Zahid beat Momin 8-0, Zohaib Raza beat Hassan Tariq 8-0, Bilal Farooq beat Haroon Zahid 8-2, Abdul Hanan Khan beat Osama Khan 8-5, Faizan Fayyaz beat Hussain Bloch 8-0, Rana Humyun beat M Akhzar 8-0, Ifham Rana beat Hassan Changes 9-7, Farman Shakeel beat Aakif Hussain 8-5, M Zubair beat Mubasher Javeed 8-0, Ibrahim Omer Khan beat Hammad Malik 8-3, Aman Attique Khan beat Hassan Mehmood 8-0, Musa Haroon beat Ayaz Khan 8-4 and Ashur Ali Khan beat Kashif Hussain 8-2. In the men’s singles qualifying second round, Nalain Abbas beat Parbhat Kumar 8-3, Zain Ch beat Jawad Zahid 8-5, Faizan Fayyaz beat Ahtesham Arif 8-3, Hassan Riaz beat Umair Javed 8-0, Zaryab Pirzada beat Zohaib Pirzada 8-6, M Zubair beat Farman Shakeel 8-2, Ibrahim Khan beat Hasheesh Kumar 8-4, Aman Attique Khan beat Imtiaz Riaz 8-0, Musa Haroon beat Inam Arif 8-0, M Abdullah beat Hassan Kamran 8-5 and Ashur Ali Khan beat Taha 8-4. In boys U-18 qualifying round, Ifham Rana beat Amoos Nadim 6-0, Tausheed Awais beat Ali Haroon 6-1, Ahmad Amir beat Ghazi Ahmad 6-4, Harris Wahla beat Arman Kamran 6-1 and Shahzaib Zahid beat Abdullah Anjum 6-2. In boys U-14 qualifying round, Shahzaib Zahid beat M Hamza 6-0, Yafat Nadeem beat Anas Farooqi 6-0, Ali Haroon beat Abu Bakar Khalil 6-2 and Mavia Butt beat M Shaheer 7-3. In U-12 qualifying round, M Shaheer beat Abdur Rehman Pirzada 6-1, Zain Saeed beat Musa Bilal 6-1 and Abdullah Sajjad beat Abdullah Mobeen 6-1.