QUETTA - Unknown armed men shot dead two persons at Kill Shahbu near Jinneh Town area of provincial capital on Sunday. According to police sources, both the victims were near Kill Shahbu when armed assailants came there and opened fire at them and fled away from the scene. As a result, the two brothers died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds. Police on information reached the site and shifted the bodies to Civil Hospital where both victims were identified as 45-year-old Duran Khan and his brother 25-year-old Abdul Aziz. The bodies were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities. Police registered a case and started investigation.