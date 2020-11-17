Share:

LAHORE -ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) is celebrating20 years of its dual qualification with Oxford Brookes University (OBU), which enables students to gain a globally recognised BSc (Hons) Applied Accounting degree and the ACCA qualification together.

ACCA and Oxford Brookes University jointly designed this unique programme, which can be achieved entirely remotely, to meet both the requirements of a degree and a professional qualification. Marking the 20-year anniversary of the partnership, Helen Brand, ACCA chief executive, said, “ACCA is proud of our long-standing partnership with Oxford Brookes that equips our students for brilliant careers in accounting and finance. Our partnership not only enables our students to demonstrate to potential or existing employers that they possess all the relevant graduate skills, but that these have been gained from a university that has a reputation for excellence.”

‘The impact of Covid-19 may have raised anxiety about career opportunities, but a degree and a professional accountancy qualification remain a powerful combination, boosting employability and enhancing job prospects. Over the past two decades, this long-established distance learning option has helped thousands of students achieve their dreams of success.’

ACCA students in Pakistan can easily apply for the degree once they have completed the Knowledge and Skills papers of the ACCA’s professional examinations, and the Ethics and Professional Skills module. Globally, over 33,500 students have graduated from the programme to date.

“Not everyone has the opportunity of having a professional qualification and an Oxford Brookes University degree at the same time. For those who want to achieve it, I think this is a great opportunity” said Abdul Manan, ACCA student.

Professor Tim Vorley, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Dean of Oxford Brookes Business School said, “We are extremely proud of our longstanding partnership with ACCA which helps people all over the world who are studying their way to a better future.”

“The success of the programme is down to the shared vision of Oxford Brookes and ACCA of widening access to education, while ensuring rigorous standards of teaching and assessment. Over the coming years I am looking forward to the partnership with the ACCA continuing to grow as we seek to embark on new initiatives together, with more exciting times ahead!”

“Having the ACCA qualification and the BSc, both being internationally recognised, it gives you a great platform to work anywhere,” said Felicia Dumenil, ACCA student.