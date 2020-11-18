Share:

LAHORE - Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday condemned alleged rigging in Gilgit-Baltistan election during a telephonic conversation.

During the conversation with Maryam, Bilawal said that securing of more votes by alliance of opposition parties than Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is proof of government’s lack of popularity among masses.

Maryam Nawaz said that public of Gilgit-Baltistan stands with narrative of opposition. During the phone call, both leaders also agreed to meet soon.

It is pertinent to mention here that opposition parties have rejected results of Gilgit-Baltistan elections and PPP workers are staging a protest outside Deputy Commissioner’s office over alleged rigging in the elections.

PPP leader Nafisa Shah said that PTI scored 10 seats through rigging and asked that what happened in last six months that a party which had no candidate for the election few months ago now managed to win so many seats.

On the other hand, PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday accused caretaker setup in Gilgit-Baltistan of influencing the general election process of the region.