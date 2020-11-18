Share:

SUKKUR - The Additional Director General Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Sindh, Waqar Hussain Phulpoto on Tuesday, visited the civil hospital Khairpur, city hospital and Lady Wellington hospital and issued them legal notices for violating laws related to safe disposal of hospital waste and sanitary conditions. He was accompanied by Regional Incharge Sukkur Ajmal Khan Tunio and District Incharge Mir Mureed Ali Talpur. During the visit to the different wards of the hospitals, they observed serious violations of the Hospital Waste Management Rules 2014.

The DC directed teams constituted for the polio campaign to ensure administering two polio drops to the children up to five year age.

He also directed to follow standard operating procedure (SOPs) while carrying out polio eradication campaigns. The DC warned that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. Earlier, health department informed the meeting about training sessions arranged for administering polio vaccination and as many as 871 teams had been constituted for administering polio drops to 39,753 children.