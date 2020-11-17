Share:

ISLAMABAD-Kinza hashmi is owning the television screen with back to back phenomenal dramas. Her last drama serial Uraan alongside Adeel Chaudhry and Usama Khan was a mega hit where she played the protagonist and proved her versatility by owning the role like no other. She has signed yet another drama serial alongside Sami Khan. We will be seeing this duo together for the first time on screen. The drama is a project by 7th sky entertainment directed by SaimaWaseem. Can’t wait to witness the chemistry of these two talented actors together on screen.