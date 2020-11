Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Punjab and WAPDA registered convincing triumphs in the 66th National Senior Hockey Championship in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. According to PHF spokesman, Navy overpowered Mari Petroleum 1-0 after an exciting contest, while PAF routed Pakistan Police 4-1. Punjab thrashed Port Qasim 3-0 while WAPDA downed National Bank of Pakistan 2-1