Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Tuesday said that the proposed Peshawar Model Town Project would prove to be a milestone towards Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of providing reasonable housing facilities to the low-earning segment of the society. He also directed the quarters concerned for starting work simultaneously on land acquisition, consultancy, engineering design and other process of the project.

The Chief Minister expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding the proposed project here at Chief Minister House Peshawar. Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) and Director General (DG) Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) Zafar Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah and high-ups of Peshawar and Nowshera district administrations also attended the meeting.

Mahmood Khan said that Peshawar Model Town was a mega housing scheme of the provincial government and special focus should be given to its master planning to make it perfect in all respects. He also directed the concerned authorities to allocate sufficient land for government offices in the proposed Model Town keeping in view the future requirements.

The chief minister directed the authorities concerned for timely completion of all the process of the project including acquisition of land so that practical work on the project could be initiated as per plan. He also directed the authorities to start work on the construction of access road to the identified land and to open PDA site office on the location.

Earlier, The meeting, during briefed about the salient features of the proposed model town project, was informed that the project would consist of different 23 zones covering 1.8 lac acres of land adding that practical work on the project would be started by May next year. It was further informed that the process of feasibility study and identification of suitable site for the project had been completed.

Under the project, some 81 thousand residential plots of different sizes, education complex, medical and sports complexes and other allied facilities would be available in the Model Town. The forum was informed that under the project separate portion would be reserved for media enclave and public offices as well.

Briefing about the proposed land utilisation of the project, it was informed that 50% of total land would be reserved for residential purpose whereas 5% for commercial and parking, 12% for open/green spaces & parks, 23% for roads, 8% for public buildings and remaining portion of land would be reserved for graveyard and other requirements.