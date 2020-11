Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan is visiting Faisalabad on Wednesday.

During his visit, he will inaugurate Kashmir underpass located on Canal Road, Model Police Station Civil Lines and Langar Khana outside Railway Station.

The Prime Minister will also hold meetings with the exporters and business community.

PTI's elected representatives from Faisalabad will also call on the Prime Minister.

Federal Ministers Asad Umar and Hammad Azhar will accompany the Prime Minister.