DADU - Two ambulances of Dadu civil hospital are lying out of order for last one year and no attempt has been made by the concerned the health department officials to get them repaired.

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Ladies Wing President Syeda Saughat Shah on Wednesday said that all our communication with the health department in this regard had fallen on deaf ears until only some months back when a senior official heeded our call and advised us to send the ambulance to health department, she said.

PROTEST AGAINST LOADSHEDDING

A large number of people, including shopkeepers and social workers took out a procession on Wednesday against unannounced loadshedding in the city.

The rally was organised by Ghulam Abas, carrying banners and placards. Speaking on the occasion, they said that the Hyderabad Electricity Supply Company officials were resorting to loadshedding for five to six hours almost daily which was affecting business.

He alleged that the Hesco officials were forcing people to pay a certain amount for ‘reduced’ bills. Abas alleged that influential people were involved in power theft in Khairpur, Nathan Shah, Sehwan and city in connivance with the officials of the Hesco and in order to cover up their losses, officials were resorting to loadshedding.

The protesters warned of sustained protests if loadshedding was not stopped. They appealed to the newly elected parliamentarians to take notice of the problem and solve the issue on priority basis. Later, they observed a token hunger strike outside the Dadu Press Club.