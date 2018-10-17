Share:

MULTAN-Foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Kashmiri Muslims are facing Indian oppression for demanding their right to self determination and Allah will grant them success.

Addressing the concluding session of 779th annual urs of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya here on Wednesday, he said that the Muslim Ummah is divided into many groups as a result of which Muslims are faced with oppression in many parts of world. He said that the condition of Middle East is visibly alarming.

He said that Pakistan is faced with serious internal and external threats. “May Allah grant us peace on our eastern and western borders,” he prayed. He said that the shrines of saints are sources of peace, love and harmony which disseminated the message of peace to the society.

He asked the participants of conference to take the message of saints door to door. He said that it was blessing of shrines that Pakistan existed. “We pray to Allah Almighty peace and love may prevail among our provinces.”

Speaking on the occasion, Allama Syed Mazhar Saed Kazmi, Ameer Jamaat Ahle Sunnat, said that paying visit to the shrines is a source of blessings as the saints were pious people.

Dr Siddiq Khan Qadri said that the institution set up by Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya educated thousands of students who came to Multan from across the world. He added that these students dispersed to different parts of the world and preached Islam.

21 DOCTORS SUMMONED

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) summoned 21 doctors of Nishtar Hospital for getting Non-Practising Allowance (NPA) despite regular practice at their clinics in evening.

An official source at ACE informed that several doctors of Nishtar hospital are receiving NPA despite private practice in the evening.

The source stated that a BS 17 doctor gets Rs4,000 and BS 18 doctor Rs5,000 on monthly basis as NPA, adding that ACE has seized record of payments from Nishtar Hospital summoning 21 doctors to clarify their positions. The source disclosed that these doctors were getting NPA in their salaries for last 5 years which amounts to dishonesty.

The ACE has asked the doctors concerned to submit the total amount they had been getting in this head for the period, the official source informed.

A doctor of Nishtar hospital, on the condition of anonymity, informed that some of the doctors had already applied to MS Nishtar hospital for deduction of NPA from their salaries.

He said others doctors could not do so on account of their busy schedule. When approached, Director Finance NMU, Ghazanfar Abbas said that doctors give certificates of payment or non-payment of NPA to Medical Superintendents of Nishtar hospital, adding that we proceed after it.