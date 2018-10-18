Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Awami Tehrik Chairman Dr. Tahirul Qadri has demanded quick justice for the families of Model Town victims.

Addressing a ceremony on 38th foundation day of Tehrik-i-Minhajul Quran here yesterday, he said Zainab family got justice due to Chief Justice notice and now same notice was required for families of 14 PAT workers killed by police.

He said whatever was going on with Sharif brothers, they deserved far worst treatment than this. He said police officers up to DSPs involved in Model Town massacre were made OSDs which was appreciable, hoping senior officer will also be removed soon. He said making accused OSDs was just a beginning and, many more steps were yet to be taken for ultimate justice.