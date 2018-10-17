Share:

FAISALABAD-The departmental measures have been started for the implementation of “Naya Pakistan Housing Program (NPHP)” for providing the residential facilities to the homeless citizens under certain conditions, rules and regulations as announced by Prime of Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

The district Faisalabad has also been included in this program in the first phase and necessary steps are being taken for the establishment of Housing Colony under Naya Pakistan Housing Program.

A technical team of the Punjab government headed by Director Development and Engineering Housing Department Rizwanur Rehman visited here on for a survey and reviewed different sites.

The team also held meeting with Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmad Fawad and other officers of the district administration for apprising them about the salient features of this program.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Financial Officer Punjab Land Development Company Shafique Ejaz, President Institute of Architect of Pakistan Azam Saeed, CEO Urban Environmental Planner Nadeem Khurshid, ADC (HQ) Qaisar Abbas Rind, Deputy Director Housing Muhammad Saeed, Deputy Director Development Dr Naveed Iftikhar, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce Syed Zia Alamdar, representatives of Supreme Anjaman-e-Tajran Aslam Bhalli and others.

Members of the team apprised the meeting about the requirements for the selection of suitable site for establishment of the housing colony under Naya Pakistan Housing Program and asked the district administration to identify such land near the city which could be feasible for this scheme in all respect and where infrastructure could be developed easily.

It was informed during the meeting that the lower and middle income families without their own home are the target for providing them home under this program. The DC informed the team about the available state land on Jaranwala Road, Millat Road and other areas. He informed said that all out administrative support would be provided to implement the housing program.

The participants of the meeting gave their proposals for the selection of the land and said that genuine study in this connection should be conducted for success of this program. Later, the team members visited the site on Jaranwala Road near Makkuana Chak 229/RB and other sites.

They reviewed different angles of the available state land for submissions their recommendations to the Naya Pakistan Housing Authority.