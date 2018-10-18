Today’s Pakistan open to world: COAS

Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan emerged stronger from tribulations and was open to the world, ISPR stated on Wednesday.

The COAS said this in interactions with military leadership of Italy during his visit to the country where he called on Italian Defence Minister, Chief of the Army and the Secretary General of Defence.

It said that the discussions focused on enhancing bilateral defence and security cooperation including potential joint initiatives.

Italian leadership was highly appreciative of the role played by Pakistan in regional stability and also towards global security, the statement said.

They maintained that Pakistan is well on its way towards a prosperous future and that Italy and Pakistan would benefit by building on the existing relationship between the two countries.

Asked about success formula in war against terrorism, the chief of army staff said that it was due to the spirit of sacrifice and support of the nation, especially the people of tribal areas and the families of Shuhada and Ghazis.

He said that though the fight is still on, Pakistan has emerged stronger from the tribulations. He said that today’s Pakistan is open to the world and the government is looking for peace within and peace without to provide our people the prosperity they deserve after the difficult times.

During the stay, the COAS was also presented demonstrations of Italian defence capabilities both for land and amphibious operations. He also interacted with representatives of Pakistani community and the Italian defence industry.

COAS was due to return to Pakistan on Wednesday night after visiting UK and Italy.

Earlier, during his visit to United Kingdom this week, the Army Chief during his meetings with the British leadership said that Pakistan was moving steadily towards enhanced stability and was ready to take Pak-UK bilateral security relationship to the next level for mutual benefit, and in other fields of common interest.

