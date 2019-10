Share:

Six Judges of Lahore High Court has taken oath of their offices in Lahore on Friday.

Chief Justice of Lahore High Court Mr. Justice Muhammad Shamim Khan administered the oath.

The sworn-in judges included Justice Anwar ul Haq, Justice Farooq Haider, Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan, Justice Rasaal Hassan Saeed, Justice Asim Hafeez and Justice Sadiq Mahmood Khurram.