KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information & Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that like every year, October 18 would be observed with utmost devotion and respect. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would launch anti-government campaign countrywide with an aim to take people into confidence from Karachi on October 18, provincial information minister Saeed Ghani said.

He said this while addressing a press conference on Thursday. Ghani said that a traffic plan had been set up for tomorrow’s public meeting. Previously, processions used to come from every district, but this time it would be ensured that the general public did not face any trouble, he added. The provincial minister said that like every year, members and leaders of the PPP would visit the memorial of the tragedy of Karsaz.

He told that they had received some undesirable information from Larkana as PPP candidate Jamil Soomro was stopped outside the polling station. He said that in the Ghotki election, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Governor Sindh Imran Ismail openly violated the Election Commission’s rules and regulations but no action was taken against them.

He said the National Accountability Bureau as well as Election Commission of Pakistan were abusing their powers while dealing with matters pertaining to the leaders of Pakistan Peoples. Saeed Ghani said that the tragedy of December 27 and October 18 could not be separated from each other and It was possible that the same group had executed these nefarious acts.

The provincial minister said that the evidences were washed away immediately after the December 27 tragedy and our FIR was also not registered. He said that following the instructions of the medical board former President Asif Ali Zardari should be provided with complete medical treatment facilities immediately.

Ghani said that Asif Ali Zardari was not only a former president of Pakistan but also a member of the National Assembly, it was his right to be treated in decent manner. I demand an end to the drama of partial accountability,” the provincial minister said. Responding to a question, the provincial minister said that the issue of stray dogs was present all over the country, but he astonished that why it was always being limited to Karachi only.

Responding to another question, Saeed Ghani said that when Imran Khan himself was performing with utmost obedience, there was no need to impose martial law in the country. He said that no one has the treatment for the disorder with which Khan Sahab was suffering.