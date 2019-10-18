Share:

The Capital Development Authority (CDA)’s anti-encroachment drive continues in different areas of slamabad on Friday.

During the operation conducted on Friday, Staff of the Enforcement Directorate along with District Administration, Islamabad Police were involved.

The Enforcement Directorate conducted an operation on GT Road from Tarnol to Taxila, demolishing what it said were illegal constructions. Confiscated goods were deposited in CDA store. The staff of the Enforcement Directorate along with Building Control removed barriers outside a restaurant at Markaz E-11.

Another operation conducted by the staff of Enforcement at the vicinity of Pindora Chungi near IJP Road Islamabad, several cattle sheds were removed and animals shifted to the Environment Pound in Sector H-9. Other confiscated goods or material have been shifted to CDA store.