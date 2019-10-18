Share:

rawalpindi - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain stressed for linkages between academia, industry and government and said it is vital for the country’s development. He said that equipping the farmers with latest technology is the greatest need of the hour as through traditional farming, the country’s economy cannot flourish. The farmers will have to use the latest technologies to get more crop yield.

He stated this while addressing an international workshop on “Strategies for Government, Industry and Academia linkages for Sustainable Agriculture” organised by Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) here on Thursday.

The minister said the government has the responsibility to provide conducive environment to private sector for business. He further said, the youth particularly women should be empowered and made more independent. New technologies were providing opportunities to women to set up their businesses independently, he added.

Hussain said the private sector provides jobs not the government as the government creates an environment conducive for employment. The government was trying to create an environment where jobs are available. The government wanted to create job opportunities in the private sector in order to boost trade and industrial sector which would bring employment, he said.

He said, the government had decided to allow the universities to establish their businesses.

Wendy Gilmour, Canadian High Commissioner, Prof Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman, Vice Chancellor, PMAS-AAUR, Alan Dale, Canadian Perspective for Academia-Government-Industry Linkages, Andrew Hall and Blake Doyle, Co-Founder, A2B Design Engineering, Canada Dr Aitazaz Farooque, Associate Professor, University of Prince Edward Island, Canada, Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Former Vice Chancellor, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Dr. Faiz Kakar Consultant, Dr Abid Qayyum Suleri, Executive Director SDPI, Engineer Azhar Noor, GM Marketing, Millate Tractors, Afaq Tiwana, Progressive Farmer also addressed the participants while representatives from industry, farmers, scientists, students and faculty members were also present on the occasion.

Speakers said that industry, academia and government should join hands to play role for development of country’s economy and society. They emphasised to give preference to applied research which could have a positive impact on the society and government should devise good policies to facilitate industrialists.

Dr. Qamar Zaman said that PMAS-AAUR is focusing on innovation to discover and create new sight through teaching, research and services. He said that the university is committed to develop modern facilities to support quality education and collaborative research, particularly in the areas of clean technology related to agricultural industries. Later, talking to media persons, the minister said that the government has constituted a committee for ‘Azadi March’ and hoped that Maulana Fazal ur Rehman would sit at the dialogue table. He said, Maulana sahab should adopt attitude like politicians and no one would be scared of sticks. “We are unable to understand the demand of Maulana sahib,” he added. He said, “We should be proud of Imran Khan’s leadership which brought the country on international political scenario.”