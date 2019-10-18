Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday inaugurated first phase of Rs100 billion Kamyab Jawan Programme to support country’s youth through technical and financial assistance, reiterating the resolve of his government to promote culture of merit and honesty in the country.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Kamyab Jawan Programme, one of PTI government’s flagship initiatives, he said youth were future of Pakistan and country’s destiny depended on them.

He said PTI government strongly believed in merit and transparency and summary of Kamyab Jawan Programme was a programme of merit. Imran said only those nations moved forward in the world that followed the rule of merit.

He said as a result of establishment of state of Madinah by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the Muslims ruled the world for over a 1,000 years. He said meritocracy and uprightness were hallmarks of the state of Madinah which helped in its success.

The prime minister said main reason behind decline of Muslims in the world was adoption of monarchy and depriving people of their democratic rights in the society. Imran said the Mughal empire saw a downfall as it did not observe merit.

500 labs will be established in seminaries

He urged the youth to read about the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as he was a role model for the whole world.

He congratulated all stakeholders for launching the first phase of the programme for youth of the country.

The premier said Youth Skills Foundation will be set up for youth of the country and he would personally monitor the programme to check its progress.

Talking about religious seminaries, Prime Minister Imran said 500 labs would also be established in seminaries. “This is the first government which has taken [such] initiatives. We will consider seminary students as our own children and we will impart science education to them,” he said, adding that the government had interacted with religious scholars for educational reforms.

“We will try to make our education systems uniform,” he said after pointing out that three educational systems — English medium, Urdu medium and seminaries — were presently functioning in the country. He further said that 2,000 teachers will be sent abroad for international-level training.

Prime Minister Khan added that minorities, being equal citizens of Pakistan, would also benefit from the programme equally. He said a uniform system of education will be introduced in the country to streamline the society. The premier said the next programmes to be launched for youth were Green Youth Movement, and StartUp Pakistan.

He said, “We need to change our mentality to become a self-reliant and self-esteemed nation. For this, we will need to develop a culture of paying taxes to make the economy working.”

Earlier, addressing the function Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said this programme will make youth prosperous.

He said Kamyab Jawan Programme was the first step towards keeping the promise made by Prime Minister Imran Khan to make the youth employed. He said 68 percent of Pakistan’s population consisted of youth.

Usman Dar regretted that previous governments failed to devise policies for development of youth.

He said, “Our government has prepared the country’s first Youth Development Framework, under which work is being carried out in six areas.”

Loans fewer than 100,000 rupees will be without interest and will be distributed on priority basis in 45 under-privileged districts.

Under Kamyab Jawan Programme, 100 billion rupees will be distributed among youth as loans for their business ventures.

The youth were being provided loans under three categories. It was anticipated that the programme will benefit one million youth.

Two hundred feasibilities had also been made available online to help assist the youth in working on business ideas. Under the programme, 10 billion rupees will be spent on skills education and 100 smart laboratories will be established to impart modern skills to youth.

A programme component will also provide 25000 youth apprenticeship opportunities in the industry. Five hundred skills laboratories will also be established in Madaris.

A quota of 25 percent had been allocated for women to increase their share in the national economy. Kamyab Jawan Programme had been prepared under National Youth Development Framework and it would act as a milestone to make youth of the country independent.

The programme would help cope with unemployment and poverty. An integrated system had been developed for transparent and modern scrutiny of applications.

Earlier, briefing media about the programme in Islamabad, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said the programme was fully focused on ensuring employment opportunities to the youth, providing them proper platforms to excel.

Usman Dar said no amount of people’s tax was incurred on the programme as it was supported by UN Development Programme.

He said the government had also devised state-of-the-art digital platform for the youth to help them achieve their goals of a bright future.