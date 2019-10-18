Share:

HAFIZABAD - Three persons including two personnel of Motorway Police were seriously injured when a speeding bus collided head-on with the motorway police van . As a result, Sub-Inspector Mukhtar Hussain, Constable Shahbaz Ahmad and bus driver Zulfiqar Ahmad were seriously injured and were shifted to the hospital. The police have registered a case against the bus driver and are investigating.

Meanwhile, a car was burnt to ashes due to shot-circuiting near Tootra. However, all the occupants of the vehicle remained safe and sound.

According to Rana Ahsan son of Rana Muhammad Aqeel of Sahiwal, he was on way to Sahiwal on his car alongwith his two friends and when reached near Tootra, fire engulfed the vehicle suddenly as a result of which the car was smashed.