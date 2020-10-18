Share:

LAHORE - Peo­ple of Pakistan remained the most neglected party in past 73 years under so-called demo­cratic set-up and military dic­tatorships, says the Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Senator Sirajul Haq.

Addressing the JI workers at Mansoora on Saturday, he said masses were no more ready to bear the corrupt elites who did nothing for the public wel­fare but looted the country’s resources during their turns in power. “Change of faces is no more solution to the problems of Pakistan. There is need to introduce structural reforms and change of entire system,” he said. To achieve the purpose, he said, the people should take stand for their rights and vote for the honest and dedicated leadership to power.

The Senator said that PTI made tall claims to change the destiny of the people, bring back looted money from abroad, end poverty and build the economy.