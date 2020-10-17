Share:

Rawalpindi-Federal Minister on Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that the national flag carrier was not on the privatisation list nor any of its department is being sold by the government.

“It’s just propaganda and nothing else,” he said.

He added the government has shown the door to 17 pilots for having fake degrees whereas 262 pilots were suspended after scrutinising licenses. “82 pilots were served show-cause notices for having bogus licenses,” he said while addressing a presser in party office here on Saturday.

He was flanked by Chaudhry Afzal of Paryal and other party leaders.

Addressing the press conference, the minister also condemned terrorist attack on oil tankers in Balochistan. He also criticised the leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for holding public rally in Gujranwala. “Some 11 political and religious parties organised a public meeting in Gujranwala during which their leaders spit venom against state institutions,” he said adding that there is no difference left between the leaders of the 11 parties and the enemies of state after such tirade. Ghulam Sarwar Khan said those speaking against Army and its top brass have no relation with Pakistan.

“Holding public rallies is right of every political party but hiding corruption under garb of public gatherings is a crime and the leaders of 11 parties should not do so to hide their corruption,” he said.

He said PTI and its leadership have set a new trend among the young generation as well as of people of Pakistan by holding public rallies and marches but the other parties are fuelling hate, anarchy and unrest by arranging public meetings.

He declared former premier Nawaz Sharif and ex-President Asif Ali Zardari as cancer wound in the chest of country. “We have to save the country from this cancer,” he said.

“PTI is struggling hard to strengthen the state institutions,” he said adding that the ruling party is also striving hard to overwhelm price hike in the country.

Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said government is introducing new policies to increase wheat procurement while strategy is also being evolved to chain the sugar mafia.