Rawalpindi-In yet another case of brazen attack on cops by criminals, a gang of car lifters opened fire at a police patrolling team in Banni area on Saturday.

However, the police have arrested two car lifters in injured condition after a brief exchange of fire. The police moved the maimed car lifters to hospital for medical treatment where they have been identified as Niaz and Rashid.

Police also recovered weapons and two stolen cars from the possession of the car jackers and registered a case against them.

According to details, the incident happened when a police team along with Dolphin Force Squad was on routine patrol in Banni area and suddenly faced a four-member gang of car lifters. As the police tried to stop suspected car lifters for checking, they opened indiscriminate firing on cops, sources said adding that the cops also retaliated and managed to net two injured car lifters. Two others fled from the scene.

“Soon after occurrence of incident, a heavy contingent of police, headed by SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar, rushed to the scene,” according to a police spokesman. He said the cops faced the car lifting gang with courage and shot and injured two accused.

In a statement, SP Rai Mazhar said that arrest of two active members of car lifting gang would help the investigators to bust the whole gang very soon. He said police are also carrying out raids to arrest the fleeing accused.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the efforts of officials of Police Station Banni and SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar. “The car jackers cannot be saved from the handcuffs of Rawalpindi police,” the city police chief said.

Meanwhile, a joint team of officials of police stations Banni and Waris Khan carried out a raid in Mohala Angit Pura and held a car lifter and recovered a car from his possession. A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation was on, said police spokesman. He added the car lifter was held by a special team constituted by SP Rai Mazhar.

In Rawat, police raided a marriage ceremony and held the groom along with seven other guests on charges of resorting to aerial firing and using alcohol. Case was registered against the accused.