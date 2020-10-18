Share:

The political events occurring in MENA region depict trends, trajectories and patterns which enables researchers to determine the aims, objectives and goals of major global powers and regional stakeholders. In 2020, the announcement of Mideast Peace Plan and its implementation proved to be one of most important political development. It cements Israel’s position in MENA region as various Arab majority countries have shown acceptance in discussing the possibility of recognising the sole Jewish State of Israel. This also alters the Muslim consciousness regarding Israel and, serves as displacement from Palestinian issue.

The change in Muslim attitude towards Israel has been result of focus on pursuing security and development projects in the MENA region such as proximity factor of the NEOM and Red Sea Project. The idea of agreements done for ‘Security Pacts and Peace Deals’ between Muslims, Christians and Jews has been mentioned in the Prophetic traditions regarding the occurrence of eschatological events. These political agreements are associated with defense, strategic and economic interests which can be quantified through materialisation/manifestation of Political Value of symbolic interpretationism in eschatological events. Pakistan has already initiated its first-ever Economic Diplomacy program. Interestingly, high-powered Pakistani ministerial delegation toured African continent for engaging in Economic Diplomacy (Strategic Policy Planning Cell initiative) for first time simultaneously during Israeli PM Netanyahu visit to the same continent in February (soon after announcement of Mideast Peace Plan). Considerably, the ‘deal of the century’ can be quantified due to association of financial, commercial, investment, business, trade, economic and production data with political decision-making. However, these political developments cannot be disassociated with independent field of Eschatology (which isn’t merely related to Hadith). The failure of Islamic Scholarship to adopt modern methods has crippled Muslim mindset to do research on Political Value of Symbolic interpretationism (inter-relationship of Political-eschatological events).

Political Value of Symbolic Interpretationism

In order to simplify the link between Eschatological and Political events, it is necessary to explain Political Value of SymbolicInterpretationism. ‘Political Value’ refers to Information and data related to political events. ‘Symbolic Interpretationism’ is the eschatological knowledge and its relative political significance. In order to establish accuracy, validity and credibility, we can extract reliable information regarding political developments concerning ‘presence of western forces and role of Turkey’ in MENA region. The economic data can potentially be the future benefits associated with Turkish exploration for gas and oil and, geopolitical information such as US decision to increase military presence in specific country located in the region OR organisational/governmental decision of EU/UK/US/Russia to ink strategic deals in MENA region. Therefore, political developments in MENA region necessitate prior strategic planning which also enables researcher to observe the patterns, trends and trajectories and, compare the political events with eschatological events through understanding the application of Political Value of Symbolic Interpretationism. This can be directly assessed. The Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict follows the pattern of Mediterranean-Aegean Sea rivalry between Turkey and Greece-EU-UK. The Prophetic tradition regarding three corners of Constantinople by the sea can be correlated to another Hadith concerning the victory of Joint Muslim-Christian alliance, regarding which Prophetic tradition explicitly states that ‘the war will be fought against an enemy at your back and that you will win great spoils from the war. You will be in plain of meadows with many hillocks.’ The eschatological events mentioned in this Hadith also have connection with political events being witnessed in 2020. Symbolic Interpretationism methodology allows us to analyse eschatological events in the Hadith in the context of the respective Political value. It seems that the Armenia-Azerbaijan War is deliberately instigated to intensify the hatred between Muslims and Christians. As Muslims, it is incumbent to follow Quranic teachings. It seems that Muslims and Christians will ally to stop the ‘instigator of war’ bent upon destroying the possibility of Joint Muslim-Christian alliance prophecised in religious eschatology. The Prophetic tradition describes the ‘meadows with many hillocks,’ as possible reference to the plains of Caucasus region (Armenia and Azerbaijan) where joint ‘Muslim-Christian’ forces will be (symbolically?) present at time of victory. However, the prophetic traditions mention that the alliance will breakdown after both parties will claim victory on basis of claim of truthfulness of their respective faith.

It is geopolitically important to mention that Caucasus region is the third corner by the sea. It is the area of Black Sea by the western border of Georgia-Armenia and, the Caspian Sea at the eastern border by Armenia. It is pertinent to mention that Russia is more active and interested than Turkey to impose ceasefire between the Caucasian nations of two different faiths. Peace must be the only option as this is the promised victory mentioned in the Prophetic tradition. Christian Russia must be appreciated for its diplomatic effort in terms of ensuring end to conflict. Quran teaches ‘Amar bil maroof wa anhil munkar,’ which must be enacted in letter and spirit. Prophetic tradition states that both sides of faiths will claim victory such that Muslim will destroy cross and the Christian will eliminate the Muslim who destroys cross. Then, after the disagreement at this particular point in time, the political-eschatological link symbolically suggests that Constantinople’s naval access will be fully blocked as third side (Black and Caspian Sea) will be controlled by previous Christian ally. This also means that Security Pacts, Peace Deals, Political-Diplomatic-Military agreements and Strategic Accords will be broken between the Romans / Byzantines (West /Europe /Christians) and Muslims. However, Muslims must assert their role in all these scenarios concerning truce with western bloc in order to secure their interest and strengthen their footing in order to adhere to firm truce. This involves the Pakistani narrative of economic securtity (part of political security). The Joint Muslim-Christian alliance mentioned in Prophetic traditions form part of later eschatological events. The prior eschatological events revolve around civil war in house of Islam and its end. In order to cement strong position in firm truce with western bloc and eastern Christians, nature (according to Prophetic traditions) would end division in House of Islam.

The Prophetic tradition further states that Romans / Christian forces will land at Al-Dabiq (Valley including cities of Idlib and Aleppo on furthest tip of northern region of Syria) OR Al-Amaq (Turkish cities of Antakya and Iskendrun located in the valley at the furthest tip of southern Turkey). Despite the fact that Prophetic traditions promise Muslim victory but the trials will be tremendous. Therefore, Muslims must learn that duty towards common goals of peace and humanity is better than pursuing narrow paths to fulfilling short terms goals in pursuit of aims and objectives to preserve National Interest or safeguard strategic interest. The insistence of religious eschatology on cities of Constantinople, Damascus, Jerusalem and Madinah aids the researchers in an effort to combine the list of eschatological events in chronological order. The Prophetic traditions also shed light on the civil war in the House of Islam which then allows Muslim scholars and researchers to accurately predict the results of political actions (criminally propping State within / above State) through usage of concepts of reliability, credibility and validity in ascertaining and establishing the Political Value of Symbolic Interpretationism. The political events in Syria and Turkey allow researchers to relatively establish direct relationship of political events with eschatological events since the events mentioned in Prophetic traditions can now be directly assigned meaning due to existing dynamics and prevailing circumstances being in line with integrated framework based upon evidence-based reasoning approach (observation of trends, trajectories and patterns in the political events occurring in the MENA, other regions or at global level).

Quantifying the Relationship of Political-Eschatological events: Turkey and the West

The observation of tremendous and rapid involvement (interference and intervention) of Western powers in Libya since January 2020 also depicts the trends, trajectories and patterns of political events occurring in MENA region. An example is the Israel-Cyprus-Greece Gas deal soon after the Mideast Peace Plan was announced. Turkey initiated its interventionist plans in Libya to counter EU (Eastern and Western Europe’s expansion in Mediterranean Sea). Turkey also sent its Oruc Reis ship in August and October for exploration which reported that massive gas and oil reserves have been found in Mediterranean and Black Sea. Turkey seeks to establish its link with Eastern (Russia-led) and, US & Western (EU / NATO) Europe. This link is where the relationship between political events and eschatological events associated with role of western powers in Middle East-North Africa (MENA) region can be established.

Eschatology refers to the political events associated particularly with role of Romans/Byzantines (Europeans/West/Christians) and Muslims in the region MENA-CASA (Central Asia-South Asia). The role of major western powers has increased in Libya and Syria. However, religious eschatology states that one of the two sides of Romans / Byzantines (Christians/West/Europeans) is prophecised to ally with Muslims. It is pertinent to mention here that Eschatology does not merely rely on ‘unseen’ knowledge. The empirical method is merged with evidence-based reasoning approach regarding the observation of advancements of Western Powers to increase their economic, political and diplomatic presence in the Security Pacts and Peace treaties in the MENA region.

The Russian intervention in Syria in 2015 saved the Assad regime in Syria. Libya is the ‘next Syria.’ Turkish intervention in Libya has led to response from US, Russia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Syria etc in favour of the Libyan side ‘opposing’ Turkey. Turkey seeks to expand and maintain its sphere of influence through the Sea. The Prophetic tradition on Muslim Army capturing Constantinople without physical battle also mentions further that threes sides of the Constantinople will be captured through Sea. Today, Turkey is being encircled in Mediterranean, Aegean and Black Sea. These three seas surround Constantinople. However, many Prophetic traditions (Hadith) state eschatological events which can be politically predicted on basis of accurate, credible and valid knowledge. Therefore, the Evidence-Based reasoning approach for observation (identifying and examining) of political events can be dealt further through application of quantified analysis in order to predict (research findings) the effects of decision-making of western powers regarding Syria, Iraq, Turkey, Egypt and other countries in the region. For e.g. the killing of General Soleimani forced Iran to retreat ahead of announcement of deal of the century in the Mideast Peace Plan. It must also be noted that Tehran stated that Arms embargo on Iran ending on 18th october allows it to procure and export arms. It seems that Iran might be trapped in military endeavours in Syraq, similarly like the encirclement of Russia, as Tehran will seek to play new role in latest security and political environment of Middle East after hiatus period which would include intervention in not only Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict but adopting a policy towards securing its own interests amidst blockade of Turkish naval routes in Mediterranean, Aegean, Black and Caspian Sea. Iran will seek to adjust to new realities amidst the 'emerging issues,' the 'opportunities and problems in existing circumstances' as well as 'challenges in prevailing dynamics.' Russian response, Similar to expected Iranian response, is evident in the case in which the Russian envoy to US has said that Moscow vehemently opposes US deployment of missiles and naval forces in Asia-Pacific region. It seems that intensified encirclement of Russia and Iran does potentially have decisively huge effect on Turkish Foreign Policy as Ankara will have to intervene on decisively larger scale in Syraq in response to new actions of Iran in developing situation as the question remains that how will the response Western bloc respond to new status quo in Middle after lifting of arms embargo on Iran? The observation of political, military, diplomatic and military actions of UK, EU (France, Germany, Italy etc), US and NATO in Syria and Libya amidst 'deal of the century' (Middle East Peace Plan) suggest that role and presence of western bloc will intensify in the seas and lands of Middle East, North Africa and South Asia.

The oil price wars, Technology wars, space wars, economic sanctions, rogue states and embargos in arms treaty rivalry depicted the trends, patterns and trajectories of political events in 2020 on basis of impact of political actions of those major western powers or forces exerting the pressure to force Russia and China to come to favourable terms of Western bloc on negotiation table. This ultimately puts effect on contours of Joint Muslim-Christian alliance. Nature puts Christians on right side of history prior to Great War but Muslims must correct their mistake at particular time in order to assert their position in Damascus to free Constantinople. Turkey seeks to intensify its efforts to protect its National Interest and safeguard Strategic interest in MENA region. As new political situations develop, the knowledge of eschatological events can possibly provide more insight for ‘out of the box solutions.’ Hence, Pakistan must seek to develop strong relations with both, America and Russia, in order to develop and maintain strong position in the upcoming Christian-Muslim alliance.