Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Prime Minister Imran Khan has effectively highlighted Kashmir issue at the world level.

Addressing a news conference in Multan on Sunday, he said entire nation is united on the issue of Kashmir.

The Foreign Minister said that opposition is creating difficulties in the restoration of national economy and they are holding meetings due to improved law and order situation in the country.

He said the drama of illness of Nawaz Sharif stands disclosed.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said no hurdle is being created in the way of meetings being organized by the opposition.

He said that people are now quite mature and they cannot be fleeced through hollow slogans.