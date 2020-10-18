Share:

ISLAMABAD - One Pakistan Army soldier was martyred while three others got injured when terrorists opened fires at a patrolling party in Turbat, Balochistan, said media wing of the military yesterday.

“Terrorists opened fires at a security forces’ patrolling party near Jhaki post, 35km south east of Turbat. During the exchange of fires Lance Naik Waseem Ullah embraced martyrdom while three soldiers got injured,” said an ISPR press release.

There is rise in terrorist activities that started from India Ajit Doval doctrine. It is to be mentioned here that during the last 5 days, 22 soldiers of Pak Army have been martyred; 15 in Balochistan, 6 in North Wazirstan and one in Bajaur, in different terrorist activities.

Pakistan Army has been making all-out efforts and busy in not only peace in Pakistan but also contributing towards regional peace. However, some anti-Pakistan forces want to reverse the gains succeeded in two decades. There are clear indications that India is involved in recent terrorist activities particularly the attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi and activities in Balochistan. Pakistan Army is centre gravity and ex-Indian COAS, political heads like Subramanium Swami openly threaten to break Pakistan. However, Pakistan Army won’t let succeed this design of the hostile forces.

Rapid changes have been taking place in the region and Pakistan’s role has been acknowledged by USA for Afghanistan peace process, a fact that India seems not willing to digest. Pakistan’s efforts against Covid and locust are also acknowledged by the world.