LAHORE -Imran Malik, MD Bata, has been elected as new chairman of PFMA for the year 2020 2021. In his welcome speech, he thanked outgoing chairman and retiring EC members for their contribution to footwear sector and to the association. Imran showed his complete commitment for completion of all ongoing projects with special reference to IPFTC (Italian Pakistan Footwear Technology center) and will take this project to next level of excellence. He assured to take all necessary decisions in consensus of Executive Committee for larger interest of footwear sector.