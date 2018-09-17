Share:

Wah cantt-The second generation of politicians are in the race for the by polls of national assembly constituency NA-63, the political musical chairs is being played between three powerful families from this part of the Potohar region. The ruling PTI party which came in power with slogans of change especially in traditional political culture has broken its own principles by awarding the party ticket to the immature son of the party leader instead of discouraging the prevalent dogmatic political culture with strong roots in the country.

The stage is set for an interesting electoral battle for the National assembly constituency of NA-63, Rawalpindi VII as next generation of politicians are in the run to clinch the seat which has been vacated by PTI candidate and Federal Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan who opted to retain a slot of the national assembly constituency NA-59. As the electoral battleground for set for by polls, it has been observed that the political scenario is heading towards dynastic politics as the Federal Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan succeeded in getting the PTI party ticket for his son Mansoor Hayat Khan and former member Punjab assembly Haji Umer Farooq has succeeded in getting the PML-N party ticket for his nephew barrister Aqeel Malik. Both are trying their luck for the first time and they also happen to be among the second generations of these political families.

On the other hand, an electoral bout between Aqeel Malik and Mansoor Hayat Khan by ignoring the former candidate of PML-N Sardar Mumtaz Khan has turned into an interesting contest that is generating heat in this part of Potohar region. The political landscape of the constituency is changing fast by the involvement of two influential families of the constituency, one of Kohistan house and other of Pind Nowsheri.

A small village of Pind Nowsheri located near Margalla hills bordering Islamabad is the centre of power since the last one decade as Ghulam Sarwar Khan was the Health Minister in Benazir’s first government, Minister for labour and power in Musharaf’s regime and was the vice president of PTI since many years, has now succeeded to rein the powerful Ministry of Petroleum in Naya Pakistan. Moreover, his brother Mohammad Shafeeq Khan also was the member of Punjab assembly from Taxila in Musharaf’s era while his younger brother Sadeeq Khan has been the Tehsil Nazim Taxila since10 years. Later in 2013 general election Sadeeq has been elected member Punjab assembly from Taxila by beating political heavyweight Ch Nisar Ali Khan. After sudden demise of Sadeeq Khan, his son Ammar Sadeeq Khan contested the by polls but was beaten by Haji Umer Farooq. However, he levelled the score by beating Farooq in the July 25 general elections on this hotly contested seat.

On the other hand, President PML-N Rawalpindi chapter Sardar Mumtaz Khan’s last effort to get party tickets against the sacrifices he has rendered for the party in the district and for standing with party chief Nawaz Sharif during his trial at Apex Court failed to achieve his desired goalas the party ignored his loyalty and commitment. PTI’s arch rival PML-N, which is in mourning after the sad demise of Kalsoom Nawaz, has not launched any aggressive electioneering drive in the constituency so far.