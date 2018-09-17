Share:

Islamabad-The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration’s food department Monday imposed Rs 127,500 fine during its week-long raids and inspection visits of various restaurants, milk shops, tandoors and eateries in various sectors of the city. The ICT food and health teams overall carried out 31 inspections of food outlets and imposed fines as per law on hotels, caterers and restaurants for poor sanitary conditions and using unhygienic broken utensils.

Talking to APP, an official of the ICT Food Department said, “Food outlets, restaurants, fruit shops were inspected by deputy director food at G-8 markaz where Rs 88,000 fine was imposed on those violating pure food rules. A tandoor was also sealed as they were selling Nan for Rs 20 instead of the prescribed rate of Rs 10.”

“Food outlets in G-10 markaz and Umer market were raided by Capital Food Authority. A total of 21 outlets were checked, total fine imposed was Rs 39,500 where 4 shop owners were issued warnings on Friday by Deputy Director Food ICT,” he maintained.

He said, it has been 4 days since the department has started its raids in the Capital to catch Pure Food rules violators as Ashura is ahead and many caterers were being checked for their food quality. It is pertinent to mention here that earlier on Friday, Hanif Rajpot Caterers in G-8 sector was fined Rs 15,000 and sealed due to their poor hygiene and kitchen conditions, he added.