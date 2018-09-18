Share:

ISLAMABAD - Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Ahsan Iqbal has criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government and said the country will not be able to sustain itself by “auctioning cars and opening governor houses”.

“Reports are coming in that the government is trying to shoot itself in the foot with the development budget,” said Iqbal while addressing the media outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday.

He claimed that for the last six months, the country’s development portfolio has been suspended and questioned: “How can any nation prosper when no development work has been done for the last six months.”

The PML-N leader further claimed that the incumbent government’s stance on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is also unclear. “Running the country is not for amateurs who think they can build dams through collecting charity,” said Iqbal in an apparent criticism of the ongoing donation drive.

He added that during the PML-N’s reign, Rs122 billion had been released to build the Diamer-Bhasha dam and the land was also purchased for the purpose. The PML-N leader also warned the government that they had a free hand for the first 100 days after which the opposition would oppose any misstep.

He also dared the government to fulfill its pledges of repatriation of $200 billion allegedly owned by Pakistanis stashed in Swiss and other foreign bank accounts.

The PML-N MNA said that he had predicted before the general elections that an inexperienced lot cannot run the country and PTI government is proving him right. “The new Pakistan idea was sold to the people, now you (the PTI leadership) are failing to fulfill your promises because of inexperience,” said Iqbal.

The former interior minister was of the view that the PTI bitterly criticised the PML-N while in opposition now that they are in power, they should fulfill their pledges. “We are giving them 100 days, and as they have a 100-day plan, let’s see if they can implement it” said the former minister.

Ahsan Iqbal also reminded the PTI government of their “solution to all the financial woes” i.e. bringing back money minted by Pakistanis through illegal means and stashed in banks abroad.

“You promised of bringing back $200 billion stashed abroad, now it’s time to act,” said the PML-N stalwart.