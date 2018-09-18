Share:

GUJRANWALA - A Nadra mega centre has been set up at Gujranwala. Nadra chairman Usman Yousuf inaugurated the new mega centre. DG Nadra Saqlain Bukhari and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Talking to the media, DG Nadra Saqlain Bukhari said that 32 data entry counters had been set up in the mega centre out of which eight counters would be fixed only for the disabled and elderly persons. He said that every counter had the facility of data entry, snap, and finger prints. "Through one window operation, citizens will be able to complete all the process at one counter." He further said through this new system, about 3,000 citizens would be facilitated with NIC on a daily basis while this centre would remain open for 24 hours including Saturday and Sunday. "The staff will serve citizens in three shifts." He said that executive smart cards would be provided in seven days, urgent card would be issued within 21 days while ordinary cards would be issued in 31 days.